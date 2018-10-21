Lidhje

21 tetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A shepherd guides a flock of sheep through central Madrid, Spain.
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the U.S., help a man holding a child get down to the Suchiate River from the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018.
Pakistani laborers harvest water chestnut from a field in Lahore, Pakistan.
A woman walks on a swing bridge on a sunny autumn day near the alpine village of Ginzling, Austria.
