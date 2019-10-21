Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

21 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
School children ride on a boat with their bicycles to cross the river Brahmaputra in Kasoshila village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
1 School children ride on a boat with their bicycles to cross the river Brahmaputra in Kasoshila village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
Front pages of major Australian newspapers show a &#39;Your right to know&quot; campaign, in Canberra. Australia&#39;s biggest newspapers ran front pages made up to appear heavily redacted to protest against recent legislation that restricts press freedoms. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) &nbsp;
2 Front pages of major Australian newspapers show a 'Your right to know" campaign, in Canberra. Australia's biggest newspapers ran front pages made up to appear heavily redacted to protest against recent legislation that restricts press freedoms. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
 
Lebanese protesters rally in downtown Beirut during ongoing demonstrations to demand better living conditions and the ouster of politicians who have monopolized power and influence for decades.
3 Lebanese protesters rally in downtown Beirut during ongoing demonstrations to demand better living conditions and the ouster of politicians who have monopolized power and influence for decades.
Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas.
4 Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG