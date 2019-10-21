Lidhje
Foto e ditës
21 tetor, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
School children ride on a boat with their bicycles to cross the river Brahmaputra in Kasoshila village on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
Front pages of major Australian newspapers show a 'Your right to know" campaign, in Canberra. Australia's biggest newspapers ran front pages made up to appear heavily redacted to protest against recent legislation that restricts press freedoms. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Lebanese protesters rally in downtown Beirut during ongoing demonstrations to demand better living conditions and the ouster of politicians who have monopolized power and influence for decades.
Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas.
21 tetor, 2019
