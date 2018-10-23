Lidhje

23 tetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Belarus Interior Ministry soldiers take part in the qualifying examinations for the &quot;Madder Beret&quot; headdress in the village of Volovshchina, some 30 km west of Minsk.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Salah Khashoggi, son of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A rounded rocky outcrop covered in metallic shacks, Migingo Island rises out of the waters of Lake Victoria&nbsp;on the border of Uganda and Kenya like an iron-plated turtle. The densely-populated island is barely a quarter of a hectare large, its residents crammed into a hodge-podge of corrugated-iron homes, with seemingly little but a few bars, brothels and a tiny port to boast of.
A newsstand vendor accepts a customer&#39;s payment for tickets in Tuesday&#39;s Mega Millions and Wednesday&#39;s Powerball lottery drawings in New York City, New York.
