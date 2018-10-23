Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
23 tetor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Belarus Interior Ministry soldiers take part in the qualifying examinations for the "Madder Beret" headdress in the village of Volovshchina, some 30 km west of Minsk.
2
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Salah Khashoggi, son of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
3
A rounded rocky outcrop covered in metallic shacks, Migingo Island rises out of the waters of Lake Victoria on the border of Uganda and Kenya like an iron-plated turtle. The densely-populated island is barely a quarter of a hectare large, its residents crammed into a hodge-podge of corrugated-iron homes, with seemingly little but a few bars, brothels and a tiny port to boast of.
4
A newsstand vendor accepts a customer's payment for tickets in Tuesday's Mega Millions and Wednesday's Powerball lottery drawings in New York City, New York.
Ngarko më shumë
23 tetor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG