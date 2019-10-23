Lidhje

23 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Central Election Commission officials dressed in white disposable overalls and wearing face masks count votes arrived from Serbia in Kosovo capital Pristina. Vote counting has been suspended after several commission officials reported health problems including allergic reactions and skin problems after opening ballot boxes from Serbia, authorities said.
A boy walks out of the sea, covering oil spilled on Itapuama beach located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
An aerial shows a car moving along a road near the village of Martkopi, outside Tbilisi, Georgia.
