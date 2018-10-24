Lidhje
Foto e ditës
24 tetor, 2018
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is seen outside the Time Warner Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City after a suspicious package was found inside the offices where CNN has studios.
2
An old castle is seen above colorful trees and a vineyard that overlook the Rhine River near the village of Bacharach, Germany.
3
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.
4
Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Golden Rock, or Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon state, Myanmar.
