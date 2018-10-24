Lidhje

24 tetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is seen outside the Time Warner Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City after a suspicious package was found inside the offices where CNN has studios.
An old castle is seen above colorful trees and a vineyard that overlook the Rhine River near the village of Bacharach, Germany.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.
Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Golden Rock, or Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon state, Myanmar.
