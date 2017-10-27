Lidhje

27 tetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Two stag deer pause during a rutt at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain.
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siege and food shortages in the eastern Ghouta, reacts as she sits on a bed in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria.
An Indian camel owner walks with his livestock during sunset at the Pushkar Camel Fair in Pushkar in Rajasthan state.
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill speaks during a religious service in Bucharest, Romania.
