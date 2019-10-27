Lidhje
27 tetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indigenous Anangu children play with a camera during a ceremony marking the permanent ban on climbing Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory.
2
A participant in costume walks between the gravestones in St. Mary's church graveyard during the biannual 'Whitby Goth Weekend' festival in Whitby, northern England.
3
Lightening strikes on a building during a thunderstorm in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
Luke (emperor), Leia (emperor princess ) and Skyla (lion dancer) sit on a stand for photos during the 7th annual Boston Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 26, 2019.
27 tetor, 2019
