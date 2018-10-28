Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
28 tetor, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Maori warriors are seen during a welcome ceremony for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
2
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives a "hongi" a traditional Maori welcome on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
3
Pope Francis celebrates a closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
4
Participants in costumes pose before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan.
Ngarko më shumë
28 tetor, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG