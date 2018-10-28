Lidhje

28 tetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Maori warriors are seen during a welcome ceremony for Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives a &quot;hongi&quot; a traditional Maori welcome on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pope Francis celebrates a closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
Participants in costumes pose before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan.
