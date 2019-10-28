Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

28 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A firefighters hoses down flames as a home burns in the Getty fire area along Tigertail Road in Los Angeles, California.
1 A firefighters hoses down flames as a home burns in the Getty fire area along Tigertail Road in Los Angeles, California.
A woman offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
2 A woman offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Demonstrators run after Iraqi security forces fired tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad.
3 Demonstrators run after Iraqi security forces fired tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad.
Front of a public bus sticks out of a sinkhole on 10th and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in this picture obtained from social media.
4 Front of a public bus sticks out of a sinkhole on 10th and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in this picture obtained from social media.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG