29 tetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Relatives of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea cry at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island,.
Migrants cross the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, after a security fence on the international bridge was reinforced,
A man reacts in front of Stars of David with the names of those killed in a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
A woman wears a costume at the annual Haute Dog Howl&#39;oween parade in Long Beach, California, Oct. 28, 2018.
