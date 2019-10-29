29 tetor 2019

Lidhje

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
John Hamilton, vice president and chief engineer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, look back at family members of of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Hindu devotees collect rice as offerings distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the &#39;Annakut&#39; or &#39;Govardhan Puja&#39; festival at the Madan Mohan temple in Kolkata, India.
Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, to testify as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Fire crews walk along a blackened ridge as they battle the Getty fire, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angles.
