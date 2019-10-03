3 tetor 2019

4 Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Credit: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)