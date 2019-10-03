Lidhje
3 tetor 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman with a baby stroller walks past autumnal trees in Vilnius, Lithuania.
2
Trucks and vehicles are seen inundated by floodwaters from heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mitag in Gangneung. Six people were killed and several others went missing as Typhoon Mitag lashed the southern and eastern regions of South Korea with heavy rain and strong winds, Yonhap reported.
3
Anti-government protesters help a soldier from the Federal Police Rapid Response Forces to get out of the protest site area after other protesters beat him, in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Credit: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)
