Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

30 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The 11-meter effigy of Britain&#39;s Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow holding the heads of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unveiled in Edenbridge, Britain.
1 The 11-meter effigy of Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow holding the heads of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unveiled in Edenbridge, Britain.
University students wear Guy Fawkes masks for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China.
2 University students wear Guy Fawkes masks for a photoshoot of a graduation ceremony to support anti-government protests at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China.
A man crosses himself at the memorial, where the victims of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&#39;s regime were buried in the woods on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg.
3 A man crosses himself at the memorial, where the victims of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's regime were buried in the woods on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg.
Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia&#39;s capital Riyadh.
4 Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG