31 tetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Actress Katerina Lehou playing the role of high priestess lights an Olympic torch during a handover ceremony for the Olympic Flame at Panathenaic stadium in Athens, Greece,
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween, Oct. 30, 2017.
Indian Border Security Force personnel (brown) and Pakistani rangers (black) taking part in the daily beating of the retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border, some 35km west of Amritsar, Oct, 30, 2017.
