Foto e ditës

7 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Environmental protesters gather around the head of a statue confiscated by police on Lambeth bridge in central London.
2 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along a wall in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.
3 Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
4 Crew members of Japan’s Fisheries Agency rescue North Korean crew members of a fishing vessel that sank after colliding with a Japanese patrol boat, in the Yamato Shallows, about 400 kilometers off the western coast of Japan. (Image provided by Japan Coast Guard. 9th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters)
 

