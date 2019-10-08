Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
8 tetor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers carry the coffins of the four victims of last week's knife attack during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Paris police headquarters. France's presidency said the victims will be posthumously given the country's highest award, the Legion of Honor.
2
A woman walks under the trees with fall colored leaves in Moscow, Russia.
3
A brother and sister play at a recycling center in Kabul, Afghanistan.
4
A police vehicle burns during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Oct. 7, 2019.
8 tetor 2019
