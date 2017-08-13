Pas dhunës vdekjeprurëse në Sharlotsville të Virxhinias
Guvernatori Terry McAuliffe shpalli gjendjen e jashtëzakonshme në Sharlotsville, pas shpërthimit të përleshjeve mes nacionalistëve të bardhë, që mbanin mburoja dhe anti-protestuesve, që po ashtu ishin të pajisur me mjete mbrojtëse.
Flowers lie at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2017.
Protesters listen during a "Peace and Sanity" rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Aug. 13, 2017, about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman kneels at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a car that plowed into counter-protesters after a "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 13, 2017.
A local resident of Charlottesville wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 12, 2017.