10 shtator 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a procession on the tenth day of Muharram, which marks the day of Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan.
2 Young boys with their bodies painted and dressed as Mahatma Gandhi seek alms at a traffic intersection in Hyderabad, India.
3 The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car is pictured during the preparations for the international Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019.
4 A boy holds a rifle as he attends a rally of Houthi movement supporters to mark the Ashura in Sana'a, Yemen.

