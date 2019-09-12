Lidhje

12 shtator 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A jockey races a pair of bulls on a paddy fields during the annual Kalapoottu bull running festival in the village of Vengannur near Palakkad, India.
Shattered windows are seen in a hotel following a blast in a military ammunition depot near the town of Kyrenia in nothern Cyprus.
Spectators and photographers look at the Sept. 11 tribute lights in New York City across from the Hudson River from Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019, on the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
Mourners stampede after the arrival of the coffin carrying former President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, where Mugabe will lie in state for a public viewing.
