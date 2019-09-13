Lidhje
13 shtator 2019
4 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A girl poses for a picture next to a lantern display during mid-autumn festival celebrations at Victoria park in Hong Kong.
2
Rohingya children walk on sewage pipes at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia.
3
U.S. rapper Cardi B arrives for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, Sept. 12, 2019.
4
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China.
