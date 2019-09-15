Lidhje
15 shtator 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pro-democracy protesters react as police fire water cannons outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
A man fishes on floating bamboo logs in the Brahamaputra river in Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
Former first lady Grace Mugabe pays her last respects during a state funeral of her husband and Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, at the national sports stadium in Harare, Sept. 14, 2019.
Muslim shoppers take a picture of lantern decoration for Mid-Autumn Festival at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2019.
15 shtator 2019
