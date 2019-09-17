Lidhje
17 shtator 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
2
A newborn baby is carried onto the
Ocean Viking
humanitarian rescue ship after a rescue operation some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometers) from the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.
3
People protest outside the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament, in London.
4
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train is seen derailed on the East Rail line in Hong Kong, China.
17 shtator 2019
