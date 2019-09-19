Lidhje
19 shtator, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Parachutists jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an ultimately unsuccessful airborne and land offensive that Allied leaders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II.
2
Students form a human chain during an anti-government protest in Sha Tin district in Hong Kong.
3
A fire fighter walks on a field as smoke billows from burnt trees at Sebangau National Park, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand in a noxious haze.
4
A gallery assistant stands in front of "Deity" by Damien Hirst during an exhibition of his new work entitled "Mandalas' at the White Cube in London.
19 shtator, 2019
