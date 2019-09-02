Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
2 shtator, 2019
34 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Former first lady and former presidential candidate Sandra Torres is escorted by police to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City. Authorities arrested Torres at her home on charges of campaign finance violations.
2
Schoolgirls in traditional uniforms attend a ceremony on the occasion of the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station.
4
A man carries a sack full of plastic bottles in the Andralanitra garbage dump in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
Ngarko më shumë
2 shtator, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG