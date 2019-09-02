Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

2 shtator, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Former first lady and former presidential candidate Sandra Torres is escorted by police to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City. Authorities arrested Torres at her home on charges of campaign finance violations.
1 Former first lady and former presidential candidate Sandra Torres is escorted by police to the Supreme Court in Guatemala City. Authorities arrested Torres at her home on charges of campaign finance violations.
Schoolgirls in traditional uniforms attend a ceremony on the occasion of the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Schoolgirls in traditional uniforms attend a ceremony on the occasion of the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine.
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station.
3 An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station.
A man carries a sack full of plastic bottles in the Andralanitra garbage dump in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
4 A man carries a sack full of plastic bottles in the Andralanitra garbage dump in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG