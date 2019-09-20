Lidhje

Foto e ditës

20 shtator 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man polishes an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India.
2 Geese take flight in front of the Jefferson Memorial as guns are fired in a salute during an official arrival ceremony for Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison by U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
3 McLaren's Lando Norris practices at the Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
4 Climate protesters demonstrate in London.

