Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
20 shtator 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man polishes an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India.
2
Geese take flight in front of the Jefferson Memorial as guns are fired in a salute during an official arrival ceremony for Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison by U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House.
3
McLaren's Lando Norris practices at the Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.
4
Climate protesters demonstrate in London.
Ngarko më shumë
20 shtator 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG