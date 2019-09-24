Lidhje
24 shtator 2019
45 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse students protesting a new law that they said has crippled the country's anti-corruption agency, during a clash outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2
Migrants are seen onboard the
Ocean Viking
rescue ship in the Sicilian port of Messina, Italy.
3
Supporters of a regime change in Iran rally outside United Nations headquarters on the first day of the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
4
A man walks in heavy rain during a wet day in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
