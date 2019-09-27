Lidhje
27 shtator 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan boy stands with a donkey loaded with election material, to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road, in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan.
2
An athlete competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
3
A cashier feeds pigeons and waits clients as she sells tickets to a public toilet in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
The sun sets behind Tiananmen Gate in Beijing ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
