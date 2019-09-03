Lidhje

3 shtator 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Fishermen push their boat onto the shore upon returning from the sea as the sun sets in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
2 Pro-EU supporters protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
3 Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding.
4 A man carries wooden cross at Catholic Primary School in Rzeszow, Poland, Sept. 2, 2019.

