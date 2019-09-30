Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
30 shtator, 2019
52 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain.
2
Riot police officers react as they guard during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
Workers wrap plastic film around the Bank of China building to protect it from vandalism, in Hong Kong, China.
4
A crab sits at the shore of a catchment lake near Bochum, western Germany, after heavy rainfall in the night.
Ngarko më shumë
30 shtator, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG