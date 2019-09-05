Lidhje
5 shtator, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An aerial view of damage from Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas with driving rain and fierce winds as it neared the U.S. east coast after devastating the Bahamas and killing at least 20 people.
2
Muslim Shi'ite women attend a mourning ceremony five days ahead of Ashoura, at the Sadat Akhavi Mosque in Tehran, Iran.
3
The Keikyu express train sits derailed after its collision with a truck in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. The commuter train and a truck loaded with boxes of citrus collided at a rail crossing near Tokyo, injuring dozens of people, authorities said.
4
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and of the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on the hurricane in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 4, 2019.
5 shtator, 2019
