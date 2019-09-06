Lidhje
Foto e ditës
6 shtator 2019
6 shtator 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire tear gas shells during clashes, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar.
2
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
3
Banners, dedicated to the memory of women killed by their current or former partner and against violence toward women, are seen in an artist squat in Paris.
4
Bearers carry a barrel of beer ahead of a mass celebrating Saint-Arnould, patron saint of brewers, at Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels, Belgium.
6 shtator 2019
