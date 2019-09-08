Lidhje

8 shtator, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Plastic waste is seen choking Sukaraja beach in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
2 Pope Francis arrives with the popemobile to celebrate a mass in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
3 A member of SOS Mediterranee's Search and Rescue team monitors the horizon at dawn with binoculars for potential boats in distress from aboard the Ocean Viking in international waters north of Libya.
4 Bianca Andreescu of Canada, reacts after defeating Serena Williams of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.

