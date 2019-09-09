Lidhje
9 shtator, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland.
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq.
Abaco residents are evacuated from the island at the airport in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 8, 2019.
Riot police run toward demonstrators during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019.
9 shtator, 2019
