9 shtator, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland.
2 A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq.
3 Abaco residents are evacuated from the island at the airport in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 8, 2019.
4 Riot police run toward demonstrators during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019.

